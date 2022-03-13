Ukraine says people who died in Russia attack on convoy were not in agreed evacuation corridor

LVIV: The seven women and children who Ukraine says died when Russian forces attacked a convoy escaping a village in the Kyiv region were not in an agreed evacuation corridor as previously stated , the defence ministry said on Saturday (Mar 12).

Ukraine's intelligence service initially said those who died outside Peremoha on Friday had been in a "green corridor" agreed with Russia. A defence ministry statement later said people had in fact tried to escape by themselves, "so they began evacuating without the 'green corridor' agreed by the parties".

"This is very dangerous, because the occupying forces are ruthlessly destroying the civilian population," it said.

"We urge all citizens who are in danger to follow the official information on evacuation routes and use only safe routes."

The service initially said that after the purported attack, the Russian troops forced the remainder of the column back into the village.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report and Russia offered no immediate comment.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since the start of the invasion on Feb 24, and has blamed Ukraine for repeated stumbles in efforts to evacuate people from the worst-hit areas, including the southern port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Moscow was sending in new troops after Ukrainian forces put 31 of Russia's battalion tactical groups out of action in what he called Russia's largest army losses in decades. It was not possible to verify his statements.

He also said about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed so far and urged the West to get more involved in peace negotiations. The president suggested Russian forces would face a fight to the death if they sought to enter the capital.



"If they decide to carpet bomb (Kyiv), and simply erase the history of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," he said.