Russian column bears down on Kyiv, more rockets hit centre of Kharkiv

KYIV: A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday (Mar 1) and invasion forces fired rocket barrages into the centre of the country's second largest city, on the sixth day of Russia's assault on its western neighbour.

Rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. Similar strikes killed and wounded dozens in the city the previous day.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the artillery barrages on Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism.

Nearly a week since Russian troops poured over the border, they have failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city after running into fierce resistance. The civilian deaths of the last 48 hours were an ominous sign that frustrated Russian commanders could be resorting to more devastating tactics.

Russia still has more forces to throw into the fight even though President Vladimir Putin faces worldwide condemnation and international sanctions for his actions, which have shattered the post-Cold War peace in Europe.