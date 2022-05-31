Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's Donbas

KYIV: A Moscow-backed separatist leader was reported by the state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday (May 31) as saying that Russian forces had not advanced as rapidly as they had hoped in the battle for Sievierodonetsk, the easternmost city still in Ukraine's hands.

As the Russian offensive continued across Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, the European Union agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil, a move intended to blow a hole in the Kremlin's war finances.

In the bloc's toughest sanction on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine began three months ago, European Council President Charles Michel said that the ban agreed at an EU summit in Brussels on Monday would immediately cover more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia and cut a "huge source of financing for its war machine".

EU leaders said that they had agreed to cut 90 per cent of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, with exemptions for Hungary - a landlocked country that relies heavily on crude piped from Russia - and others concerned about the ban's economic impact.

They also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, Michel added.