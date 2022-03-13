Ukraine says Russian forces kill 7 civilians in evacuation convoy

HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS

Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning, local media reported.



Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase and hit an ammunition depot near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Interfax Ukraine quoted its mayor as saying.



The exhausted-looking governor of Chernihiv, around 150km northeast of Kyiv, gave a video update in front of the ruins of the city's Ukraine Hotel, which he said had been hit.



"There is no such hotel any more," Viacheslav Chaus said, wiping tears from his eyes. "But Ukraine itself still exists, and it will prevail."



Britain's defence ministry said fighting northwest of the capital continued, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25km from the centre of Kyiv, which it has said Russia could attack within days.



Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling, it said.



Russia's invasion has been almost universally condemned around the world and that has drawn tough Western sanctions on Russia.



The Russian bombardment has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries. Zelenskyy said the conflict meant some small Ukrainian towns no longer existed.



Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and "de-Nazify" the country.



Ukrainian officials had planned to use humanitarian corridors from Mariupol as well as towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv, Sumy and some other areas on Saturday.



The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing on Saturday morning though some evacuations were proceeding.



The Donetsk region's governor said constant shelling was complicating bringing aid into the southern city of Mariupol.



"There are reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.



"Medicines for life-threatening illnesses are quickly running out, hospitals are only partially functioning, and the food and water are in short supply."