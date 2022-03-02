Russian strike stirs symbolism at Kyiv Holocaust site

KYIV: Eighty years after the ravine at Babyn Yar served as the mass grave of 30,000 Jews murdered by Ukraine's Nazi occupiers, five more corpses lay on the ground on Wednesday (Mar 2) covered in dust and a fine layer of snow.

A father, a mother and their teenage son and daughter were killed as they left a store with provisions before Kyiv's nightly curfew.

A fifth body was that of a television journalist, judging by the press card that police found on him and shown to AFP, after Tuesday's Russian attack on the capital's television mast.

State broadcasting resumed with a back-up antenna shortly after the missile damaged but failed to topple the tower.

The symbolism of a strike beside Holocaust graves made an impact far beyond the city.

First the tower itself, pumping out news from Ukraine's government as it tries to rally citizens against the Russian invasion.

"This tower is our symbol of truth, a free media and real news. It is our reality that they're attacking," Volodymyr Rudenko, a 50-year-old lawyer and defence volunteer at the scene.

The smashed store's burglar alarm was still ringing pointlessly, and soldiers struggled with the grey plastic sheeting as they began to move the corpses that no one dared touch the night before.

But the site of the tower, now strewn with twisted debris, is also another symbol.