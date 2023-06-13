Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine President Zelenskyy's hometown

KYIV: Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy killed 11 people early on Tuesday (Jun 13), as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv's forces.

The strikes overnight hit multiple sites and smashed into a five-storey apartment building in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, leaving smoke billowing from the housing block strewn with debris.

"During this terrible night, the enemy killed 11 civilians in the city," said Sergiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor.

Officials had earlier put the death toll at 10, but Lysak said that another person had been pulled dead from under the rubble.

"The search and rescue operation has been completed," he added.

Zelenskyy said after the strikes that Russian forces were waging a war against "residential buildings, ordinary cities and people".

And he promised Ukrainians that those responsible would be held to account.

"Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch," he said in a statement on social media.

Air raid sirens had earlier sounded across Ukraine as the capital Kyiv and the northeast city of Kharkiv also came under missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia launched 14 cruise missiles and four Iranian-made drones overnight, with 10 missiles and one drone intercepted.

In the morning, another missile was fired by Russian forces before being shot down by the Ukrainian air defences.