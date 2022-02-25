Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukrainian leader pleads for help

KYIV: Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday (Feb 25) as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying that sanctions announced so far were not enough.

Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that has shocked the world. A Ukrainian official said that a Russian plane had been shot down and crashed into a building.

A senior Ukrainian official said that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital later on Friday, and that Ukrainian troops were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced on the city from Belarus.

United States and Ukrainian officials say that Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the US.

Zelenskyy said that he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskyy said in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."