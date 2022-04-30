Russians 'behind schedule' in Donbas: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Russian campaign to seize control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine is moving slowly and behind schedule, a Pentagon official said Friday (Apr 29).

Stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops and caution after Russia's failure to capture Kyiv has led to "slow and uneven progress" in Donbas, the official told reporters.

"We believe that essentially what they're doing is continuing to set conditions for a sustained and larger and longer offensive," the official said.

That includes a "doctrinal" approach of launching airstrikes and then artillery strikes at Ukraine positions, and only then attempting to move forward on the ground.

But those strikes are not as successful as the Russians hoped in driving Ukrainians back, according to the official, leading to plodding gains on the ground.

In addition, "they're still a little wary of getting out ahead of their supply lines".

"They don't want to make the same mistakes that they've made in Kyiv," the official said.

Consequently, the official said: "We do believe in the sense that they're behind schedule and what they were trying to accomplish in the Donbas."