Sanctions pull Russian billionaires tighter into Putin's embrace

When German Khan was sanctioned following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian billionaire had to make a choice: Stay in London, where he had been living for almost a decade, or move back to his native land.

Within months, the founding partner of LetterOne abandoned his adoptive home in the United Kingdom for Moscow, according to people familiar with his whereabouts who declined to be named as the matter is private.

He did so after transferring his stake in the investment firm to an unsanctioned shareholder, ensuring that about US$2 billion of his fortune held outside of Russia would not be frozen.

It is difficult to know how many rich Russians who lived abroad have returned home, but the prospect of life under sanctions has made a once unattractive proposition the best option available.

It is proving a victory for Vladimir Putin, who for years tried to lure back rich citizens with foreign ties he saw as a potential source of disloyalty by offering tax incentives and capital amnesties.

Now, an avalanche of restrictions by the UK, the United States and the European Union, intended to punish Russia’s business elite and undermine support for the war, instead has made them more dependent on the president.

Suddenly, the homeland they had left to ensure their assets’ safety is one of the few places where their money is not at risk of being frozen or taken away.

“To the Kremlin’s great delight, the West has played a major role in consolidating both local elite circles and the masses,” said Gleb Pavlovsky, an independent political analyst who advised the Kremlin during Putin’s first decade in power.

“Under the West’s aggressive pressure on Russia, they’re turning into an asset for the party of war.”

Khan, 60, started as a businessman in the final years of the USSR, when he began selling electronic goods, carpets and consumer staples with partners.

The enterprises formed the basis for Alfa Group, the holding company that now controls many of their assets.

The Kyiv native made a big chunk of his fortune when he sold his stake in TNK-BP, a venture with Britain’s BP, to state-owned Rosneft, using the proceeds to help create LetterOne.

The tycoon, who reportedly packed a pistol and told business partners that the Godfather films were his “manual for life”, has a fortune estimated at US$7.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Abroad, Khan is mostly known for his Luxembourg-based LetterOne, started in 2013 with partners Mikhail Fridman, Alexey Kuzmichev and Petr Aven - all of whom resigned from the board after getting sanctioned in March.

Still, the investment firm, which oversees almost US$27 billion in global assets, has lost billions of dollars since the war began due to its Russian association.