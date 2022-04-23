German Chancellor Scholz says top priority is avoiding NATO confrontation with Russia

BERLIN: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third World War, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Der Spiegel when asked about Germany's failure to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz is facing growing criticism at home and abroad for his government's apparent reluctance to deliver heavy battlefield weapons, such as tanks and howitzers, to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, even as other Western allies step up shipments.

Asked in an extensive interview published on Friday (Apr 22) why he thought delivering tanks could lead to nuclear war, he said that there was no rule book that stated when Germany could be considered a party to the war in Ukraine.

"That's why it is all the more important that we consider each step very carefully and coordinate closely with one another," he was quoted as saying. "To avoid an escalation towards NATO is a top priority for me.

"That's why I don't focus on polls or let myself be irritated by shrill calls. The consequences of an error would be dramatic."

This was a departure from his previous statements on the topic, focusing on the fact that the stocks of Germany's own military were too depleted to send any heavy battlefield weapons while those the German industry has said it could supply could not easily be put into use.

Asked why he would not explain that his government's reluctance was due to the threat of nuclear war, he said such "simplifications" were not helpful.