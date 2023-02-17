Speed up support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy pleads

The key annual conference comes just days ahead of the Feb 24 anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into the country, unleashing war in Europe for the first time in decades.

It is being attended by the leaders of France and Germany, as well US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelenskyy also insisted that there was "no alternative" to Ukraine triumphing in its fight against President Vladimir Putin's troops, and "no alternative" to Kyiv joining the EU and NATO.

Speaking to the forum after Zelenskyy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that German support was "designed to last".

But he also piled fresh pressure on allies to live up to a pledge to deliver battle tanks promised to Ukraine, after Berlin dropped its initial reluctance following desperate pleas from Kyiv.

"Those who can send such battle tanks should really do so now," Scholz told the conference, where he said he would be "intensively campaigning" to get allies to move on the issue.

Berlin agreed last month that German-made Leopards, widely used in Europe, could be sent to Ukraine, a potential boost for Kyiv in its fightback against Moscow.

Germany has pledged to send tanks from its own military stocks, but has struggled to persuade allies to do the same - saying recently it had only managed to muster "half a battalion" of the newest variety, mostly its own.

FROM TANKS TO JETS

Zelenskyy has now shifted focus to pleading for Western fighter jets, though Ukraine's allies have so far been cool on the subject.

Russian delegates including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was a regular attendee at Munich in the past, have not been invited.