Russia charges St Petersburg bomb suspect with terrorism
Russia charges St Petersburg bomb suspect with terrorism

Darya Trepova is escorted inside the building of the Russian Investigative Committee in St Petersburg in this still image taken from a video released on Apr 3, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Investigative Committee of Russia)

04 Apr 2023 08:45PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 08:45PM)
Russian investigators on Tuesday (Apr 4) formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with terrorism offences over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg.

Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed last Sunday when an explosion ripped through a cafe where he was due to talk.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that it had charged Trepova with committing "a terrorist act by an organised group that caused intentional death".

It said that she had acted under instructions from people working on behalf of Ukraine.

Trepova was transferred from St Petersburg to Moscow, where prosecutors were due to ask the Basmanny district court later on Tuesday to remand her in pre-trial detention.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia

