Ukrainian supporters rally behind embattled Azov Regiment

KYIV: Valentyna Ocheretna has waited in vain for weeks for a call from her son Sasha. In March, he was wounded in battle against Russian troops in the strategic city of Mariupol. Since then, there's been silence.

For eight years, Sasha has fought with Ukraine's Azov Regiment - a far-right volunteer battalion turned Ukrainian national guard unit renowned for the mettle of its fighters and links to extremists.

"He chose to defend his country. And no one can fault him for doing so," Ocheretna told AFP in the Ukrainian capital.

The regiment has long been fodder for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his lengthy rants against Kyiv and repeated vows to rid Ukraine of Nazis.

But in Ukraine, the Azov Regiment has largely enjoyed a solid reputation and been showered with praise for its years-long commitment to fight Russian incursions into the country.