UK airlifts 21 Ukrainian children for cancer care
United Kingdom Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid signs a book of solidarity to express support for Ukraine in a photo posted on social media on Mar 2, 2022. (File photo: Facebook/Sajid Javid)

14 Mar 2022 05:40PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 05:55PM)
LONDON: More than 20 Ukrainian children with cancer have been airlifted to the United Kingdom, the British government said on Monday (Mar 14), as an appeal began for Britons to take in refugees in their homes.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the 21 children had been receiving treatment in Ukraine but were forced to leave their homes because of Russia's invasion.

They are now being given "life-saving" care by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) and have been accompanied by their carers, he told Sky News television.

The government in London has been criticised for insisting that those fleeing the conflict and wanting to join family in the UK have to apply for visas to be able to travel.

Its insistence on security checks and visas has earned it unfavourable comparisons with the European Union, which has allowed Ukrainians visa-free stays for up to three years.

As of Saturday, "just over 3,000" visas had been granted under a UK scheme for family members, Javid told Times Radio.

On Monday, the government launches its "Homes for Ukraine" programme, which aims to allow "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians without family ties to stay in the UK.

Hosts will be given £350 (US$457) a month and have to commit to housing refugees for a minimum of six months, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

But additional overheads could prove problematic: Britons are grappling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, as energy bills and inflation soar.

Javid said that the sick children, who arrived in the UK from Poland on Sunday evening, were initially given six-month visas but will be allowed to stay "as long as necessary".

They were brought to the UK with the help of the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, a United States organisation which specialises in the most serious paediatric illnesses.

Source: AFP/kg

