UK warns of unprecedented sanctions against Russia's 'dictator'

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (Feb 24) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "dictator" who now faced "massive" Western sanctions for invading Ukraine.

"We cannot and will not just look away," Johnson said in a televised address to the nation, after phoning Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky just after 4am GMT as Russian forces moved in.

Ukraine can be assured of continued United Kingdom support given that "our worst fears have now come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate", the prime minister said.

Ahead of an emergency virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G7) leaders, Johnson said that the West "will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy".

"And to that end we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics," he added.

"Diplomatically, politically, economically - and eventually, militarily - this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

Johnson was unusually direct in highlighting Putin's personal role in bringing war back to Europe, calling it "an attack on democracy and freedom in east Europe and around the world".

The "flame of freedom" would return in time to Ukraine, he said.

"Because for all his bombs and tanks and missiles, I don't believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free."

Johnson summoned his security chiefs for an early morning meeting in response to the Russian invasion, and was also to address parliament at 5pm.