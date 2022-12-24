US asks Putin to keep 'acknowledging reality' after 'war' reference

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Dec 24) derisively called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to acknowledge reality and pull troops from Ukraine after he finally called the conflict a "war".

Since Putin ordered the invasion in February, Russia has officially spoken of a "special military operation" and imposed a law that criminalises what authorities call misleading terminology.

But at a news conference on Thursday, Putin himself used the word "war" as he said that he hoped to end it as soon as possible.

"Since Feb 24, the United States and rest of the world knew that Putin's 'special military operation' was an unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. Finally, after 300 days, Putin called the war what it is," a State Department spokesperson said.

"As a next step in acknowledging reality, we urge him to end this war by withdrawing his forces from Ukraine."