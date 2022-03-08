US lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: United States lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday (Mar 7) to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The White House said that it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calling for Washington to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft, including through concessionary financing and loans as well as subsidised pricing.

He also said that NATO should redeploy fighter aircraft to any base where donated aircraft had been stationed.

Zelenskyy made a "desperate plea for European countries to provide Russian-made planes" for Ukraine's fight against Russian invaders during a video call on Saturday with US lawmakers, participants in the call said.

Many air forces in Eastern Europe fly Russian-made warplanes, and transferring such aircraft to Ukraine would mean that Ukrainians could pilot the planes without additional training.

"I will support efforts in the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies that provide their aircraft for Ukraine's defence," Menendez wrote.