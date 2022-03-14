US to warn China of perils of aiding Russia in Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON: United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday (Mar 14) and will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, US officials said.

Sullivan will warn of the isolation China could face globally if it continued to support Russia, one US official said, without providing details.

Officials of the United States and other countries have sought to make clear to China in recent weeks that siding with Russia could carry consequences for trade flows and development of new technologies, and could expose it to secondary sanctions.

Chinese companies which defy US restrictions on exports to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week.

It will be Sullivan's first known meeting with Yang since closed-door sessions in Zurich in October that sought to calm tension after an acrimonious public exchange between the two in Alaska a year ago.

China is the world's largest exporter, the European Union's largest trading partner and the United States' top foreign supplier of goods, and any pressure on Chinese trade could have knock-on economic effects for the US and its allies.

On Sunday, US officials told Reuters that Russia had asked China for military equipment after its invasion, sparking concern within the Biden administration that Beijing might undermine Western efforts to aid Ukraine by helping to strengthen Moscow's military.

Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that Washington was watching closely to see how far Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia.

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," he said.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world."