A year into war, Ukraine's Zelenskyy defies Putin against the odds

In the buildup, as Russia massed forces on his borders, he had criticised foreign embassies and companies for leaving Ukraine, saying they were hurting the economy and - in public at least - appeared to play down the threat of a major invasion.

He is now a household name around the world, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. In Ukraine, his popularity ratings have almost tripled and are unusually stable.

Easy-going and relaxed when meeting newcomers in his heavily fortified headquarters, dressed in military khaki whether meeting royalty or visiting soldiers near the frontline, Zelenskyy projects an image of steadiness and steadfastness.

He has huge milestones still to clear. He is yet to secure supplies of the sophisticated Western fighter jets he says are needed to push back Russian troops, or promises of fast-track membership to the European Union. Joining the NATO military alliance still looks out of reach.

But though sometimes puffy-faced, with lines under his eyes, there is no indication he is running out of steam, and last month he launched a government shake-up to quash a public outcry over a corruption scandal.

"Zelenskyy surprised many people ... They underestimated his leadership qualities," said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based analyst who said Putin misjudged Zelenskyy.

"(Putin) prepared a special operation not a full-fledged war ... because he thought Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian army were weak and that they would not be able to put up lengthy resistance. This proved to be a mistake."

"YA TUT"

As Ukraine's fate hung in the balance at the start of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy filmed himself on a mobile phone to declare that he and his country would fight on.

"Ya tut," he said, meaning: "I am here."

It was the start of a social media blitz that he has sustained throughout the war, delivering a simple message: "We will win."

Reuters reporters saw Ukrainian soldiers cry in a dugout near the war front as he delivered a rousing New Year's address.

"This is the year when Ukraine changed the world. And the world discovered Ukraine. We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack!" Zelenskyy said.