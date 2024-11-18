Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two US officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday (Nov 17), in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns.

The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow Ukraine's military to use US weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

The change comes largely in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, a US official and a source familiar with the decision said.

Zelenskyy said in his evening address that the missiles would "speak for themselves".

"Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to take appropriate actions," he said. "But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced."

The White House and US State Department declined to comment.

Russia has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine's use of US weapons as a major escalation.

Washington's decision to let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with long-range US missiles could lead to World War Three and will receive a swift response, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, said, according to the TASS news agency.

Ukraine's first deep strikes are likely to be carried out using ATACMS rockets, which have a range of up to 306km, according to the sources.