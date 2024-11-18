Biden allows Ukraine to use US missiles to strike inside Russia

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use long-range US missiles against targets inside Russia, a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, two US officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday (Nov 17), without revealing details due to operational security concerns.

Biden's decision to authorise Ukraine to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to target Russian territory is a bold shift in position in the final months before he hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump on Jan 20.

The New York Times and The Washington Post, which first reported the news, said the 81-year-old Democrat's shift came in response to North Korean troops being deployed to help Moscow's war effort against its neighbour.

Previously, US officials had worried about the danger of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia, as well as the risk of depleting Washington's own stocks of the valuable munitions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that the missiles would "speak for themselves".

"Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to take appropriate actions," he said. "But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced."

The White House and US State Department declined to comment.

Russia has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine's use of US weapons as a major escalation.

Washington's decision to let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with long-range US missiles could lead to World War III and will receive a swift response, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, said, according to the TASS news agency.

It is unclear how many ATACMS remain in Ukraine's arsenal.

The missile is made by US defence group Lockheed Martin and has a top range of 300km.

Putin has warned that the use of ATACMS inside Russia would mean the NATO alliance being "at war" with his country - a threat he made previously when Ukraine's Western backers escalated their military assistance.