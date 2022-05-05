Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square on Monday (May 9), when the country marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The patriotic fervour associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever.

This year's Victory Day won't just honour a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighbouring Ukraine.

Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since the invasion began Feb 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war”, instead calling it a “special military operation”. Some observers believe that President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia's national commitment to the effort.

Here is a look at the significance of Victory Day in Russia:

WAR AND REMEMBRANCE

The Soviet Union lost a staggering 27 million people in World War II, which it calls the Great Patriotic War. The conflict, which devastated cities and the countryside, caused enormous suffering and left a deep scar in the national psyche.

Victory Day is a rare event in the nation’s divisive post-Soviet history that is revered by all political players, and the Kremlin has used that sentiment to encourage patriotic pride and underline Russia’s role as a global power.

The annual celebrations feature a massive military parade on Red Square showcasing the latest armaments from tanks to fighter jets to nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.

This year, the array of weapons to be displayed in the parade has been significantly curtailed from last year in an apparent reflection of the military's heavy engagement in Ukraine.