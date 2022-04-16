Wife of Putin ally held in Ukraine accuses Kyiv authorities of beating her husband

The wife of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies in Ukraine said on Friday (Apr 15) that he had been beaten by the Ukrainian security service while being interrogated in detention.

At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko said that one of two photos released by Ukraine this week showed he had been beaten.

Reuters could not independently confirm this, and neither Ukraine's security service, the SBU, nor the Kremlin immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said: "Those freaks who call themselves the Ukrainian authorities say that they want to beat testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, 'quickly and fairly', convict him, and then exchange him for prisoners."

The SBU said on Tuesday that it had arrested Medvedchuk, who has long advocated closer ties to Russia and is leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party. The party is Ukraine's largest opposition party.

One photo of him in handcuffs was released on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official Telegram account, and another was posted by the SBU on Facebook.