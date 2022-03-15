Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address full US Congress

WASHINGTON: Ukraine's president will deliver a virtual address to the United States Congress on Wednesday (Mar 16) as lawmakers bid to rachet up pressure on the White House to take a tougher line over Russia's invasion.

The appeal comes with both sides launching a fresh round of talks amid deadly air strikes in the capital Kyiv, nearly three weeks after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack.

"We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy," House leader Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer said in a joint letter to lawmakers.

Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons Anthony Rota said that Zelenskyy would also address lawmakers in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy's pleas for help to defend his country from Russia's deadly assault have grown increasingly desperate, and he has repeatedly urged Washington, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for military hardware.

Dressed in a military-green T-shirt and seated beside a Ukrainian flag, Zelenskyy spoke to lawmakers from the US Republican and Democratic parties in a Mar 5 video call to plead for Russian-made planes.

Poland has offered to send Soviet-style MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base in Germany.

The White House - fearing that the move could escalate tensions with Russia - has rejected the proposal, saying that it raised "serious concerns" for the entire NATO alliance.

And Moscow confirmed at the weekend that its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine and that the pouring in of arms would turn convoys "into legitimate targets".

There is a growing clamour on both sides of Congress, however, for a more assertive US posture.