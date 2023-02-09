Zelenskyy asks allies for fighter jets on UK visit

Zelenskyy - dressed in his usual green fatigues - received waves of applause as he made a historic address to both the lower and upper houses of the British parliament, on what is only his second overseas trip since the war began.

"I appeal to you and the world ... for combat aircrafts for Ukraine, wings for freedom," he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said he had tasked the defence secretary with "investigating what jets we might be able to give but, to be clear, this is a long-term solution rather than a short-term capability."

In the meantime, the new UK training will "ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future", an earlier statement from Sunak's office said.

In London, Zelenskyy held talks with Sunak and also met with King Charles III - still dressed in an olive-green sweatshirt - and thanked him for his support of Ukrainian refugees.

He then visited Ukrainian troops receiving military training in Dorset, southwest England, presenting several with service medals.

Speaking alongside Zelenskyy in front of a British tank, Sunak said that "nothing is off the table" for Ukraine - including fighter-combat aircraft.

"Of course they are part of the conversation," he said but held back from giving a concrete commitment to provide fighter planes.