Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to deepen ties with key Western ally

WARSAW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in neighbouring Poland on Wednesday (Apr 5), a Polish presidential aide said, for an official visit to a close ally that has galvanised Western military and political support for Kyiv.

The visit to Poland, which has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war, comes as Ukraine plans to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture land in its east and south from Russia.

Zelenskyy will meet President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the trip, and speak to Ukrainian refugees and Polish members of the public as well as business leaders who could be involved in rebuilding Ukraine.

"I can say that President Zelenskyy has crossed the Polish border," presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN24 on Wednesday.

In televised comments on Tuesday, Przydacz had said the visit "should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles".