Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls Russian leaders 'bandits', rules out frozen conflict

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia's political and military leaders as bandits on Wednesday (Jun 28), and ruled out any peace plan that would turn the war on Ukraine into a frozen conflict.

Zelenskyy made his remarks in a speech to parliament on Ukraine's Constitution Day, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his troops for their handling of a mutiny by mercenaries led by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Declaring that Ukraine was "on the way to victory", he said Russia's leaders must not escape justice for waging war on his country.

"The political and military leadership of the Russian Federation should not escape justice due to the fact that they supposedly have immunity, like state leaders," Zelenskyy told the Rada, or parliament.

"They are not the leaders of the state - they are bandits who seized control of the state institutions of Russia ... and began to terrorise the whole world."

He described the Russian president as being afflicted by "madness".