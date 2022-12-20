Zelenskyy shows up failed Russian efforts with visit to east Ukraine

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was "extremely difficult" on Tuesday (Dec 20) while his Ukrainian counterpart drove home the message by visiting a frontline town that Russia has long tried and failed to capture.

Addressing Russia's security services, Putin told operatives they needed to significantly improve their work in a speech that was one of his clearest public admissions yet that the invasion he launched almost ten months ago is not going to plan.

It followed a visit to close ally Belarus that fuelled fears, dismissed by the Kremlin, that the country could help Russia open a new invasion front against Ukraine.

Some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks in Ukraine has taken place around the eastern city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Tuesday he had visited the city to meet military representatives and hand out awards to soldiers.

Earlier, he renewed calls for more weapons after Russian drones hit energy targets in a third air strike on power facilities in six days.