Zelenskyy 'in shock' over lack of aid for dam disaster

BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Jun 7) expressed dismay at a lack of help from the United Nations and Red Cross with the fallout from the destruction of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam.

"They are not there," Zelenskyy said in English in an interview with Germany's Bild Daily, adding that he was "in shock because I think they are the forces who have to be there to save people's lives".

The destruction of the dam near the front line in Ukraine has flooded dozens of villages and parts of a nearby city, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Officials have said thousands will have to leave their homes and many are already doing so under their own steam.