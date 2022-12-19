Drones attack Kyiv as Ukraine struggles to restore power

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Monday that "explosions" had occurred in the capital.

"Several explosions were heard in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital," he said. "All services work on the ground. More details later."

Ukraine has been subjected to frequent and deadly aerial attacks in the 10 months since Russia's invasion in February.

After a series of key battlefield setbacks and lost territory this summer and autumn, Moscow pivoted strategies and stepped up its aerial campaign.

Russia's defence ministry says its strikes are targeting Ukraine's military and energy facilities, while also disrupting "the transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production".

"BARBARIC" BOMBINGS

But with temperatures dropping, the missile and drone attacks have plunged cities around the country into darkness, and severed water and heat supplies to millions of Ukrainians.

France and the European Union have said Russia's assault on civilian infrastructure constitutes war crimes, with the bloc's foreign policy chief calling the bombings "barbaric".

After a major assault on multiple cities involving more than 70 missiles on Friday, the national electricity operator was forced to impose emergency rolling blackouts as it raced to repair the battered energy grid.

In the capital, people had bundled into metro stations seeking heat and shelter while officials scrambled to restore power.