Loud blasts rock Kyiv city centre

KYIV: A series of loud explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Monday (Oct 10) morning, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for a deadly blast on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

The explosions hit Kyiv around 8.15am local time (1.15pm, Singapore time) and an AFP journalist in the city saw numerous ambulances appearing to head towards the scene of the blasts.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

Russia's last strike on Kyiv took place on June 26.

The explosions came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.

"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of Saturday's Crimea bridge bombing, which he described as a "terrorist act".

Putin was speaking during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee he has set up to look into the bombing, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian leader is gearing up for a meeting with his Security Council later on Monday, the Kremlin told local news agencies.