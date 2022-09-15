Ukraine leader promises victory during frontline town visit as Russia digs in

IZIUM, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday (Sep 14), while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia's main bastion and logistics hub in the region - where he watched as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the charred city council building.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said: "Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village."

On the main thoroughfare, no buildings were left unscathed: A derelict bath house had a hole blasted in its side; meat shops, pharmacies, a shoe shop and a beauty salon had been sprayed with shrapnel.

"The view is shocking, but it is not shocking for me," Zelenskyy told reporters, comparing the scenes of devastation to those in cities near Kyiv recaptured from Russian forces early in the war: "The same destroyed buildings, killed people."

Earlier on Wednesday, an emotional-looking Zelenskyy handed out medals to soldiers who freed the Balakliia area, another town retaken in recent days. Citizens and local police told reporters civilians were killed during months of Russian occupation. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, and Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.