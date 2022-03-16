Ukraine leader Zelenskyy hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital

LVIV: Russian air strikes and shelling smashed into buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday (Mar 15) as invading forces tightened their grip, while a convoy of civilians headed out of the besieged port city of Mariupol for safer parts.

At least five people were killed in the renewed bombardments on Kyiv on the 20th day of the Russian assault, authorities said. Buildings were set ablaze and people lay buried under the rubble.

About 2,000 cars managed to leave Mariupol and a further 2,000 were waiting to follow, the city council said.

But a convoy with supplies for Mariupol, whose residents have been sheltering from repeated Russian bombardments and are desperate for food and water, was stuck at nearby Berdyansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She accused Russia of lying about fulfilling agreements to help trapped civilians.

Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations via a video link resumed on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.

In a hint of compromise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of membership of the NATO alliance, which Moscow opposes.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced its members' leaders would meet in Brussels on Mar 24 to discuss the invasion and show support for Ukraine.

"At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together," Stoltenberg said.

US President Joe Biden will attend, the White House said.

WHERE HISTORY IS FORGED

The leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic were meanwhile heading to Kyiv by train on Tuesday in a show of solidarity. Their visit was a symbol of Ukraine's success so far in fending off an assault that Western countries believe was aimed at seizing the city weeks ago.

"It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

About half of Kyiv's 3.4 million population has fled and residents are spending nights sheltering in metro stations.Two powerful explosions rocked Kyiv before dawn on Tuesday and tracer fire lit up the night sky. An apartment block was in flames after being struck by artillery.