Ukraine has lost over 40% of Russia's Kursk region to counter-attacks, senior Kyiv military source says

KYIV: Ukraine has lost over 40 per cent of the territory in Russia's Kursk region that it rapidly seized in a surprise incursion in August as Russian forces have mounted waves of counter-assaults, a senior Ukrainian military source said.

The source, who is on Ukraine's General Staff, said Russia had deployed some 59,000 troops to the Kursk region since Kyiv's forces swept in and advanced swiftly, catching Moscow unprepared two-and-a-half years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"At most, we controlled about 1,376 sq km, now of course this territory is smaller. The enemy is increasing its counterattacks," the source said.

"Now we control approximately 800 sq km. We will hold this territory for as long as is militarily appropriate."

The Kursk offensive was the first ground invasion of Russia by a foreign power since World War II and caught Moscow unprepared.

With the thrust into Kursk, Kyiv aimed to stem Russian attacks in eastern and northeastern Ukraine, force Russia to pull back forces gradually advancing in the east and give Kyiv extra leverage in any future peace negotiations.

But Russian forces are still steadily advancing in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian General Staff source reiterated that about 11,000 North Korean troops had arrived in the Kursk region in support of Russia, but that the bulk of their forces were still finalising their training.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Kyiv's freshest assessment of the state of play in the Kursk region. Reuters could not independently verify the figures or descriptions given.

Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean forces in Kursk.

Ukraine's armed forces chief said on Nov 11 that its beleaguered forces were not just battling crack Russian reinforcements in Kursk but also scrambling to reinforce two besieged fronts in eastern Ukraine and bracing for an infantry assault in the south.