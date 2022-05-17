Mariupol defiance changed course of war, says Ukraine's presidential adviser

KYIV: The defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday (May 17).

Podolyak said in televised comments that the defence of the port city had interrupted Russia's operation to seize swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

He added that talks on evacuating more people from Mariupol's Azovstal steel works, the last bastion of defence in the city after weeks of Russian siege and bombardment, were difficult but that there was hope they would be successful.

Some Azovstal defenders have started to surrender, heralding the end of Europe's bloodiest battle in decades. Ukraine believes tens of thousands of people were killed in the battle for Mariupol.

"Because Mariupol drew in the Russian Federation's forces for 82 days, the operation to seize the east and south (of Ukraine) was held up. It changed the course of the war," Podolyak said.