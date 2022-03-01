Fears of medical shortages and disease in Ukraine after Russian invasion

LONDON: Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies and has had to halt urgent efforts to curb a polio outbreak since Russia invaded the country, public health experts say.

Medical needs are already acute, with the World Health Organization warning on Sunday (Feb 27) that oxygen supplies were running out.

Fears of a wider public health crisis are growing as people flee their homes, health services are interrupted and supplies fail to reach Ukraine, which has also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Monday routine immunisation and outbreak control efforts for polio had been suspended in Ukraine because of the fighting.

WHO has received reports that coronavirus vaccination campaigns have also been put on hold in many parts of the country, he said.

Last October, Ukraine found the first polio case in Europe for five years - a 17-month old toddler who was paralysed - and another case involving paralysis was found in January.

Nineteen more children have been identified with the vaccine-derived form of polio but without symptoms of paralysis.

A nationwide polio immunisation campaign to reach the 100,000 children still unprotected in Ukraine began on Feb 1, but has been halted since fighting began and as health authorities shift to emergency care.

The WHO said electricity shortages in some areas had affected the safety of vaccine stock, and surveillance had been disrupted.

"WHO is working to urgently develop contingency plans to support Ukraine and prevent further spread of polio caused by the conflict," said Jasarevic.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It denies targeting civilians.