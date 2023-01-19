Ukrainian deminers learn from decades of Cambodian experience

BATTAMBANG, Cambodia: The baking sun beating down on them, a group of Ukrainian deminers watched intently as their Cambodian trainers swept through a dusty field in eastern Battambang province on Thursday (Jan 19), seeking to learn from decades of bitter experience.

Cambodia is among the most heavily mined countries in the world, following 30 years of civil war which ended in 1998, with clearance work continuing to this day.

The group of 15 Ukrainians is in the country for a week of training on how to use demining tools such as detectors, specialised machinery and animals trained to sniff out the weapons and other unexploded ordnance.

Wearing white hard hats, protective body gear and clear plastic visors, the Ukrainians walked gingerly through a field littered with bright red warning signs demarcating danger zones.

Ahead of them, Cambodian officials scanned the ground with olive-green wands, an urgent beeping sound accompanying each sweep.