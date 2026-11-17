KYIV: A section of the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula appeared to be lying in rubble in the water on Tuesday (Nov 17) after Ukraine hit the road-and-rail link with missiles in a brazen overnight attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the strike as "unprecedented" and a justified retaliation for Russia's barrages of its infrastructure in the almost five years since Moscow invaded.

Traffic was completely halted, with local Russian-installed officials on the peninsula urging locals not to panic and saying the delivery of food and essentials would not be affected.

Moscow also launched attacks on key Ukrainian bridges, firing ballistic missiles at two major river crossings in Kyiv.

The wave of attacks comes ahead of a historic meeting of the Chinese, US and Russian leaders, and could disrupt Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to cast the meeting as a new Yalta: an image of unassailable world leaders dividing up spheres of influence.

Zelenskyy had warned of a major Russian attack in the days leading up to Thursday's meeting in China's Shenzhen, when Putin meets Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

"We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation - and every proposal has been met with loud rejection," Zelenskyy said on social media, posting footage of a Ukrainian missile approaching the bridge in the dark of night.

"We are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he said.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, one of the opening moves in what became a deadly war between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Ukraine's SBU security service said one of the bridges metal arches "and the road span beneath it have been completely destroyed".

"The central arch and spans have collapsed, and the rail section has suffered critical damage," Kyiv's defence ministry added.

Images published by the SBU showed piles of concrete rubble laying on the base - the bridge broken in two parts with a clean gap, several dozen meters wide, in the middle.