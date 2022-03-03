Ukraine's most vulnerable among those fleeing Russia's war

ZAHONY, Hungary: Some of the 1 million people who have fled Russia's devastating war in Ukraine count among society's most vulnerable, unable to decide on their own to flee and needing careful assistance to make the journey to safety.

In the Hungarian town of Zahony on Wednesday (Mar 2), more than 200 Ukrainians with disabilities — residents of two care homes in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv — disembarked into the cold wind on a train station platform after an arduous escape from the violence gripping Ukraine.

The refugees, many of them children, have serious mental and physical disabilities, and were evacuated from their care facilities once the Russian assault on the capital intensified.

“It wasn't safe to stay there, there were rockets, they were shooting at Kyiv,” said Larissa Leonidovna, the director of the Svyatoshinksy orphanage in Kyiv. “We spent more than an hour underground during a bombing.”

Russia's intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced 1 million people to leave in what one UN official predicted could become Europe's “biggest refugee crisis this century”.