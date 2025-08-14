Ukraine must be 'at the table' after Trump-Putin summit: Merz

Other leaders on the call included French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the heads of the European Union and NATO.



Merz said a ceasefire "must be the starting point" and that negotiations must include robust security guarantees for Kyiv and "be part of a joint transatlantic strategy".

He said "Ukraine is ready to negotiate on territorial issues" but also that "legal recognition of Russian occupations is not up for debate" and that "the principle that borders may not be changed by force must continue to apply".