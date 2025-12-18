US Congress passes massive defence bill that includes support for Ukraine and Europe

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday (Dec 17) to advance a US$901 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon, sending the massive piece of legislation to the White House, which has said President Donald Trump will sign it into law.

The fiscal 2026 National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, is a compromise between separate measures passed earlier this year in the House of Representatives and Senate. It authorises a record US$901 billion in annual military spending, with a 4 per cent pay raise for the troops, purchases of military equipment and efforts to boost competitiveness with US arch rivals China and Russia.

The Senate backed the bill by 77 to 20, with strong support from both parties.

The House passed the bill last week.

In a break with Trump, whose fellow Republicans hold majorities in both the House and Senate, this year's NDAA includes several provisions to boost security in Europe, despite Trump early this month releasing a National Security Strategy seen as friendly to Russia and a reassessment of the US relationship with Europe.

The fiscal 2026 NDAA provides US$800 million for Ukraine - US$400 million in each of the next two years - as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays US companies for weapons for Ukraine's military.

It also authorises the Baltic Security Initiative and provides US$175 million to support Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia's defence. And it limits the Department of Defence's ability to drop the number of US forces in Europe to fewer than 76,000 and bars the US European Commander from giving up the title of NATO Supreme Commander.

Members of Congress take great pride in having passed the NDAA every year for more than six decades.