Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

WASHINGTON/KYIV: With the United States expected to send a new longer-range weapon to Ukraine, it has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia.

Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). If included as expected in an upcoming weapons-aid package first reported by Reuters, the 151 km GLSDB will put all of Russia's supply lines in the east of the country within reach, as well as part of Russian-occupied Crimea.

This will force Russia to move its supplies even farther from the front lines, making its soldiers more vulnerable and greatly complicating plans for any new offensive.

"This could slow down (a Russian assault) significantly," said Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine's former defence minister. "Just as HIMARS significantly influenced the course of events, these rockets could influence the course of events even more."

GLSDB is a GPS-guided glide bomb that can manoeuvre to hit hard-to-reach targets such as command centres. Made jointly by SAAB AB and Boeing Co, it combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket motor, both of which are common in US inventories.

It is not yet compatible with HIMARS, but the United States will provide Ukraine with new launchers for the rockets, said sources. GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.