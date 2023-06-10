Ukraine's offensive appears to be starting: Analysts

PARIS: Ukraine's army seems to be kicking its long-expected offensive into gear, as Kyiv attempts to break through Moscow's defences and take back its territory.

Kyiv has remained vague about its plans and has said there would be no formal announcement, trying to use the fog of war to its advantage.

Ukraine's social media-savvy defence ministry shared a video on Jun 4 showing soldiers in fatigues putting their fingers to their lips.

"Plans love silence," said the video, widely believed to be about the counter-offensive.

But on Thursday (Jun 8), the Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Twitter said, "The Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun."

"Ukraine's initial counteroffensive operations may be the most difficult and slowest, as they involve penetrating prepared defensive positions," the ISW said.

"This phase may also see the highest Ukrainian losses," the ISW said.

Military analyst Michael Kofman told the Financial Times on Thursday that "based on the action yesterday, and the Western systems employed, it appears that the Ukrainian offensive is under way".

For weeks, Kyiv has taken action in preparation for the offensive: Drones firing on Moscow, attacks on Russian soil, and reconnaissance to test Russian defences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Ukraine's counteroffensive had begun but that Kyiv had so far "failed" to reach its goals.

"We can definitely state that this Ukrainian offensive has begun," Putin said in a video interview published on Telegram by a Russian journalist.

"But the Ukrainian troops did not reach their aims in any area of combat," he added.