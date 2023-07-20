Ukraine official makes first senior visit to China since before Russian invasion

Ukraine's deputy economy minister held talks with China's vice commerce minister in Beijing on Thursday (Jul 20) in the first high-level visit by a Ukraine government official to the country, which has a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, since 2019.

The meeting between Ukraine's Taras Kachka and China's Ling Ji took place on Thursday morning Beijing time, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

China's Consulate General building in Odesa was damaged in a Russian attack on the city late on Wednesday night Kyiv time, according to a Telegram post from the governor of Odesa sent out on Thursday afternoon Beijing time.

It was unclear if the Odesa attack took place before or after the officials met in Beijing.

Ling said China is willing to expand imports of quality products from Ukraine and work with Ukraine to actively develop mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, according to a Chinese commerce ministry readout of the meeting published on Thursday afternoon Beijing time.

China is willing to "establish cooperative relations between the investment promotion agencies of the two countries, and continuously expand the space for trade and investment cooperation," Ling added, according to the readout.