Ukraine pledges sweeping personnel changes as allies jostle over tanks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels, following the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion that threaten to dampen Western enthusiasm for the Kyiv government.

Reports of a new scandal in Ukraine, which has a long history of shaky governance, come as European countries bicker over giving it German-made Leopard 2 tanks - the workhorse of armies across Europe that Ukraine says it needs to break through Russian lines and recapture territory.

"There are already personnel decisions - some today, some tomorrow - regarding officials at various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in law enforcement," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late on Monday (Jan 23).

Zelenskyy did not identify the officials to be replaced. Several Ukrainian media outlets have reported that cabinet ministers and senior officials could be sacked imminently.

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, later said he had asked Zelenskyy to relieve him of his duties. He did not give a reason but media reported earlier that he might be part of a shake-up.

On Sunday, anti-corruption police said they had detained the deputy infrastructure minister on suspicion of receiving a US$400,000 kickback over the import of generators last September, an allegation the minister denies.

A newspaper accused the Defence Ministry of overpaying suppliers for soldiers' food. The supplier has said it made a technical mistake and no money had changed hands.

David Arakhamia, head of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, said officials should "focus on the war, help victims, cut bureaucracy and stop dubious business".

"We're definitely going to be jailing actively this spring. If the humane approach doesn't work, we'll do it in line with martial law," he said.