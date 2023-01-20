Ukraine pleads for tanks to 'stop evil' at US-led donor meeting

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Jan 20) urged Western allies to deliver tanks to Ukraine at a key defence conference in Germany, although the Kremlin denied the weapons would change anything on the battlefield.

Addressing the United States-hosted donor meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, Zelenskyy implored Western allies to "speed up" arms deliveries in the face of the Russian onslaught.

Partners needed "not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil", the Ukrainian leader said.

Make the meeting a "Ramstein of tanks", Zelenskyy said, calling for future gatherings to "go down in history as a Ramstein of F16s and long-range missiles".

"It is in your power to guarantee such artillery," he said via video-link.