Ukraine pounded as Russia seizes key city ahead of talks

KYIV: Ukraine demanded on Thursday (Mar 3) that Russia provide humanitarian corridors to allow in much-needed supplies to cities wracked by war, as Moscow's invasion entered a second week.

After the fall of the first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, the warring sides were meeting for more talks, after an earlier encounter failed to agree a ceasefire.

But Kyiv insisted that corridors for medical and other supplies were the bare minimum it expected, as negotiators arrived for the talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border.

A first round of talks on Monday yielded no breakthrough, and Ukraine says it will not accept any Russian "ultimatums".

The invasion, now on its eighth day, has driven one million Ukrainians from their homes and turned Russia into a global pariah in the worlds of finance, diplomacy and sports.

The UN has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: Learn the word 'reparations'," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

"You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian, in full," he said.