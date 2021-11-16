Ukraine president says all vaccinated Ukrainians will receive 1,000 hryvnia

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said in a video statement that all Ukrainians who were vaccinated against COVID-19 would receive a 1,000 hryvnia (US$38) payment.
Ukraine has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe and is grappling with its worst phrase of the pandemic, with deaths hitting a new daily record of 833 last week.
