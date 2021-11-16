Logo
Ukraine president says all vaccinated Ukrainians will receive 1,000 hryvnia
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe as a woman waits before receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre located in the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv, Ukraine November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

16 Nov 2021 04:05AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 04:05AM)
KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said in a video statement that all Ukrainians who were vaccinated against COVID-19 would receive a 1,000 hryvnia (US$38) payment.

Ukraine has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe and is grappling with its worst phrase of the pandemic, with deaths hitting a new daily record of 833 last week.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Source: Reuters

