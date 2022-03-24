Ukraine's president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday (Mar 24) to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.

Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defence to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.

"I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.

"It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure."