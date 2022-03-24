Logo
Ukraine's president asks NATO for more military support against Russia
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in a video address in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

24 Mar 2022 08:44PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 08:44PM)
LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday (Mar 24) to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.

Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defence to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.

"I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.

"It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure."

While NATO is expected to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not send troops or planes to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states.

"But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people," he said. "It feels like we're in the grey zone between the West and Russia, but we're protecting all our and your shared values."

"The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation by giving us all the weapons we need."

 

Source: Reuters/ta

