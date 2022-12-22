Zelenskyy says peace with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territory

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Dec 21) said that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but questioned if there could be such a peace for parents who have lost their children.

Appearing at a White House news conference with United States President Joe Biden midway through a brief visit, Zelenskyy reaffirmed in personal terms his conditions for any settlement to the war ignited by Russia's invasion nearly 10 months ago.

"I don't know what just peace is," he began in answering a question about what he considered a fair way to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed cities and towns. "It's a very philosophical description. If there is a just war, I don't know."

"For me as the president, just peace is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country. The payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression," Zelenskyy continued, referring to his demand for reparations from Moscow.

He added that he did not see how there could be a just peace for parents whose children have been killed.